Aaron Carter's Fiance Melanie Martin Says 'completely Broken' After Singer's Demise | Read

Aaron Carter's fiance Melanie Martin said she's 'devastated' after the demise of the 34-year-old singer. Martin, who shares an 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, mentioned that her heart is 'completely broken', however, she has to stay strong for their child.

Melanie expressed guilt over not being able to help Aaron the way he needed it, wishing that she had more people around her as she tried to aid the singer. According to reports, Carter was found dead at his home in Palmdale, California on November 5. The cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet.

Aaron Carter's fiance Melanie Martin gets emotional after singer's death

In a statement to People, Melanie mentioned, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son. I'm devastated."

Following his demise, the 30-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a note that read, "Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP." She added, "Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”

Aaron Carter passes away at 34

As per E! News, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that one of their officials received a call from a house-sitter stating that a male "was found unresponsive in the bathtub." Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Aaron rose to fame in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

The 34-year-old artist, who was also the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, struggled with substance abuse issues over the years and also entered rehab in 2017. Celebrities like Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff, American boy band New Kids on the Block among others condoled his demise.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEMAGAZINECITY)