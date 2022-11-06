Singer Aaron Carter Passes Away At 34; Hilary Duff & More Celebrities Pay Tribute

Singer Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a child artist, was found dead at his home in Palmdale, California on November 5. The 34-year-old artist, who was also the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was found unresponsive at his residence, as per E! News. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that one of their officials received a call from a house-sitter stating that a male "was found unresponsive in the bathtub." Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet.

Singer Aaron Carter passes away at 34

In a statement to TMZ, Aaron's fiance Melanie Martin mentioned, "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Celebrities like Hilary Duff, who also starred with Aaron in Lizzie McGuire, took to Instagram and paid tribute to the deceased by mentioning, "I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

American boy band 'New Kids on the Block' wrote, "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron."

For the unversed, Aaron rose to fame in the 1990s as a pop singer and released four studio albums. His debut album came out in 1997 when he was only 9 years old. Over the years, he struggled with substance abuse issues, entering rehab in 2017. Aaron is survived by his son, Prince.

(IMAGE: AP)