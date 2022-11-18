Aaron Carter's Manager Talks About Singer's Final Days: 'He Looked Like He Needed To...'

Singer Aaron Carter, who became popular as a child artist, was found dead at his Palmdale home in California on November 5. According to a report by E! News, the singer was found unresponsive in his home and the police revealed that one of their officials received a call from Carter's house-sitter. While Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Now, the late singer's manager revealed that the former looked frail days before his tragic death and looked like he needed to take care of himself.

During a recent conversation with Page Six, Carter's manager, Taylor Helgeson, recalled meeting with the late singer just two days before his tragic death. The manager revealed Carter looked thin and was "extremely tired." He added, "He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him."

In the interview, Helgeson revealed that he met the I Want Candy singer at a music studio, the same week he passed away. The duo had plans to work on a new album together.

Helgeson added that Carter did not seem okay and further explained, "Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context of that." The manager, who worked with Carter for eight months, revealed that despite his frail health, the late singer was "the most excited" about their work. "He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him," the manager added.

Nick Carter's tribute to his baby brother

A day after Aaron Carter's death, his elder brother Nick Carter paid an emotional tribute via Instagram. The Backstreet Boys member shared some throwback photos with the late singer and revealed how despite their complicated relationship, he always loved his baby brother.

He wrote, "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

Image: AP