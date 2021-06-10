Abhijeet Backs Amit Kumar On 'Indian Idol 12' Row, Says Latter's Comments 'not On Camera'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya came out in support of Amit Kumar amid the controversy over the latter’s comments on Indian Idol 12. The veteran singer, who had recently made an appearance on the show, stated the entire incident of the fellow veteran singer stating that he was asked to 'praise the contestants' was blown out of proportion unnecessarily. He even stated that the latter did not make the comments 'on camera' and that people were just believing the statements reported by print media.

Abhijeet, in an interview with Peeping Moon, stated that there is ‘no controversy’ as it was being talked about and that he had spoken to Amit Kumar after the incident. The 'Suno Na Suno Na' singer stated that neither the audio or video of his alleged statement was out. Stating that readers were trusting what ‘print media told them’, he stated that the controversy was blown out of proportion.

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since the tribute episode on legendary singer Kishore Kumar last month. It all started with performances of not just the contestants, but also the judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar became the subject of negative comments and memes.

This was followed by Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, the guest on the show, stating that he was asked to praise the contestants and ‘uplift them’ while he did not enjoy the episode. The host of the show, singer Aditya Narayan, fumed over the comment and stated that people ‘complain’ only against something successful, and stated that they all were not competing against Kishore Kumar, but celebrating them. When another veteran singer Kumar Sanu praised the contestants in one of the later episodes, Aditya took a dig at Amit Kumar, by asking Sanu if the praise was genuine or that he was asked to praise them.

Comments from veteran singer Sunidhi Chauhan that she too was asked to praise the contestants, and that was the reason she had quit the show, and Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant stating that the makers were only chasing fake stories and not real talent added to the controversy.

