ACM Awards 2020: Keith Urban & Pink Debut Their 1st Collaboration 'One Too Many'; Watch

Keith Urban and Pink delivered their first performance together at the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards 2020). The duo appeared at the event to debut a special new song, which marks their first collaboration together. They performed on their new single titled One Too Many, which is featured on Keith's new album- The Speed of Now: Part 1, which will be unveiled on September 18.

Pink and Keith Urban perform at ACM Awards 2020

On Thursday morning, the Academy of Country Music's (ACM) official Instagram page posted a video that gave a glimpse of Pink and Keith Urban's performance at the event. "I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah! In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone. And I keep second-guessing, where did I go wrong, I know I'm proud, but I've had one too many. Come take me home," the duo sang on the stage, revealing bits of the chorus of their new song. The video met with a flurry of comments as fans poured love. "Love P!nk and loved the song great duet," wrote a user. Another fan wrote, "Love P!nk and loved the song great duet."

Also Read | Kate Winslet & Anthony Hopkins dedicate their awards to front-line workers fighting COVID

Apart from Pink and Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and others also performed on the stage. Pink and Keith had shared the news of their collaboration on September 14. Pink took to her Twitter and wrote, "ONE TOO MANY • WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE. Performing with Keith Urban on the ACMs this Wednesday." Meanwhile, Keith tweeted the same on his Twitter wall. The duo expressed excitement about the same. Fans were all set to watch them perform together.

ONE TOO MANY • WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE

Performing with @KeithUrban on the @ACMs this Wednesday. Tune in at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/62fcVXfro7 — P!nk (@Pink) September 14, 2020

Also Read | As Taylor Swift gears up for ACM performance, 'BETTY IS COMING' trends worldwide

According to the report by E, Keith delivered a message to music fans watching the event all across the country. He said that this has been an unpredictable and unsettling year for everyone and added that the friends out west are battling horrific wildfires. More so, Keith also spoke about the folks on the gulf coast that are threatened by hurricanes. The host remarked that the team wants to send their love, thoughts and prayers out to each one affected.

Also Read | Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for “Folklore” premiere

Also Read | Taylor Swift set to perform Betty' at ACM Awards 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.