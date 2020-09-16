As Taylor Swift Gears Up For ACM Performance, 'BETTY IS COMING' Trends Worldwide

Taylor Swift is ready for the ACM Awards! The pop sensation is returning to her country roots with a performance of her brand new album track, betty. Along with Swift, her millions of fans are also ready for this highly-anticipated performance. No wonder Swifties had the #BettyIsComing trending on Twitter.

Taylor Swift has been ruling music charts across the globe with brand new album folklore. Although this feat is not new for the American singer, it is considered to be a major achievement since the album was dropped without any prior promotions. Taylor Swift announced folklore on July 23, 2020, and dropped the album on July 24, 2020, EST.

Since then, Taylor Swift’s fans have been waiting for the singer to perform songs from the album. Just like her surprise album announcement, Taylor Swift took to Twitter and announced that she will be performing at the ACM Awards on September 16, 2020. She made this announcement by using betty’s lyrics., “I don’t know anything but I miss youuuuu”. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s tweet here.

Guys I don’t know anything but I know I miss youuuuu. So watch the @ACMawards for my performance of ‘Betty’ 🙂 pic.twitter.com/20yUFLYG8B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 16, 2020

Taylor Swift’s betty performance is special for many fans. The song’s lyrics are similar to Taylor’s country track Love Story. Apart from the lyrics, betty also has a country vibe, hence it is considered to be a perfect track for performing at the ACM Awards. Taylor Swift’s betty performance will be her first performance at a country award show in the last seven years.

Taylor Swift’s last performance at the ACM Awards was back in 2013. She performed the iconic track Highway Don’t Care alongside country music legends Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. After the release of Taylor Swift’s 1989 album, the Love Story singer experimented with mainstream pop and achieved major success in the global music industry.

Taylor Swift’s ACM Award announcement was loved by fans. Within a few hours of this announcement, Swifties flooded Twitter with their reactions, and the #BETTYISCOMING was trending on the site worldwide. Many fans expressed their reactions to Swift’s upcoming performance with memes while some shared hilarious one-line reactions. Take a look.

Yee Haw Taylor LAYOUTS ❤️🥺

betty is coming ✨😍 - a thread



Taylor Swift // 2006 pic.twitter.com/5jXHl4S3KV — ＧＯＤＬＯＲＥ (@thegodlore) September 16, 2020

Queen things💅🏻 Betty stans won



BETTY IS COMING pic.twitter.com/BYntbBCrBS — -𝐣𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@raresjysnn) September 16, 2020

Not “BETTY” trending at #1 here in the Philippines! BETTY IS COMING Y'ALL! pic.twitter.com/M5DAun8BYM — ALVINOTS 💫 (@AlvinSwifty) September 16, 2020

