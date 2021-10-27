Adele Confirms Going Back To Road To Perform Songs; Unveils Tour Dates For '30'

Singer and songwriter Adele has confirmed she is going back on the road to perform songs from her new album and hits from her back catalogue. Adele has announced her forthcoming tour dates post her album titled 30 and Easy On Me single's success.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, the singer has unveiled the first two dates of the tour and with this, tickets are expected to sell out pretty fast.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Adele has confirmed her return to the road by the first tour being held in London at Hyde Park, the sprawling green ground in the middle of her hometown that has previously hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. She simple tweeted, "Oi Oiiiiiiiiii’Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii" while alerting her fans to the pre-sale with the promotional picture of the news. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on early Tuesday.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter recently announced her comeback to music with the release of her single Easy On Me which is taken from her new album 30. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she dropped a lengthy post that her much-awaited album, 30 will be releasing on November 19. She captioned the picture,

"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life."

Adele's new album 30 finds the artist teaming up with Greg Kurstin again, with whom she earlier worked well on her hit album, 25, and Max Martin, Inflo (who is known for his work with Sault), and Swedish composer and producer Ludwig Göransson, who bagged an Academy Award for his Black Panther background score and has worked closely with Childish Gambino. There are no featured guests on the record.

Image: Instagram/@adele