Adele Gushes Over Beau Rich Paul & Reveals If They're Engaged; 'I'm Obsessed With Him'

Someone Like You hitmaker Adele recently spilt the beans on her relationship with Rich Paul and how she has never fallen in love like this. The Grammy-winning artist, who made her romance with Paul Instagram official in September 2021, also said she 'absolutely' wants to get married again and might as well do the deed for how happy she is.

For the unversed, Adele and her sports agent boyfriend first sparked romance rumours last summer as they attended the NBA Finals game together in Phoenix, Arizona. Following the game, a source told ET that the two looked "very happy" together.

Adele gushes over beau Rich Paul; reveals their engagement status

In a cover story interview for Elle magazine, Adele mentioned, "I've never been in love like this," and added, "I'm obsessed with him."

The couple also sparked engagement rumours after Adele was spotted wearing a 'pear-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger' while performing at the Brit Awards 2022. Talking about the same, she mentioned, "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

The singer, who's mother to 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins, also spoke about wanting more kids. "I definitely want more kids," she said and continued, "I'm a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f****ng nail it."

For the unversed, Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency in January, causing severe backlash from fans. She has rescheduled her acts, which are set to kick off on November 18 at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Taking to Instagram last month, Adele released a statement announcing fresh tour dates. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," she wrote.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," she concluded.

(Image: @adelerichpaul/Instagram)