Adele Opens Up On Her Weight Loss; 'was Hurt By Women's Conversations About My Body'

Ahead of the release of her new album 30, megastar Adele opened up about her weight loss that shocked the world and revealed how disappointed she was with the discussions ensuing her body transformations. The actor, who lost 100 lbs, said her weight changed but she is 'still the same person'.

The 33-year-old singer recently graced Vogue's November cover of its US and UK editions. In her first major interview with fashion magazine since 2016, she told Abby Aguirre that she started working out at least daily three years ago, not to lose weight, but to better manage her anxiety. However, the intense discussion around her weight loss was upsetting.

Adele lost 100lbs, says 'quite addicted to exercising'

As per People, Adele said, "It became my time," she said of her intensive weightlifting and circuit training sessions in a private gym in West Hollywood. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

In another interview with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer said that she got "quite addicted" to exercise, and on high-anxiety days she would work out two or three times. She emphasized that it "was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

Adele on weight loss: 'But I'm still the same person'

The Someone Like You singer noticed that fans were surprised to see her when she posted a full-body photo of herself on Instagram in May 2020, but she said that she was never going to share her process online. "People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey'. They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f---," she said. "I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don't find it fascinating. It's my body."

She continued, "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night."

Further, she told Hattersley that her weight loss didn't change how she feels about her body or anyone else's. "You don't need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size. My body's been objectified my entire career. It's not just now. I understand why it's a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person."

Speaking to Aguirre, she said "And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body," she continued. "I was very f---ing disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings."

Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki

Meanwhile, the Rolling in the Deep singer also opened up about her divorce from Simon Konecki and revealed that she was not happy and was just going through the motions. She also revealed how they both kept their separation news to themselves for a very long time and admitted that none of them was hurt. "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy. Neither of us did anything wrong,” she said. She further opened up about how neither of them was hurt and she just wanted her son to see her real love and be loved while stating how it was important for her. Adding to it, she mentioned that she had been on her journey to find her true happiness ever since.

