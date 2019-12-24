Adele Poses With Santa Clause And Grinch Ahead Of The Holidays

British singer-songwriter Adele is known for being notoriously private about her personal life. The Someone Like You singer rarely takes to social media to post about herself. However, Adele pleasantly surprised her fans as she took to her social media and posted a picture of herself ahead of the holiday season. Check out the pictures posted by the Hello singer on her Instagram account.

See picture

ALSO READ: Adele Flaunts Her New Look At Drake's Birthday Party, Drops Jaws

Adele posted a picture with the Grinch as well as with Santa Clause on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Adele can be seen flaunting her slimmer self and the netizens cannot get enough of it.

The singer wished her fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays in advance through the quirky post. Adele’s transformation has caused an uproar amongst the fans. While many complimented her for the change, many said that she did not look like herself. However, netizens also claim that Adele looks like Sarah Paulson in these recent pictures.

Fans react to Adele’s recent pictures

ALSO READ: Adele Files For Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki In Los Angeles

#Adele @Adele you’ve had the best transformation of the decade, I don’t care what anyone says!!! The growth, happy and unbothered pic.twitter.com/OIAPvM9Kch — Shamhad (@Shamhadkiyon) December 23, 2019

ALSO READ: Adele: The Singer's Journey From A Debutante To Topping Billboard

If this isn’t a glow up then what is? #adele absolute BABE. pic.twitter.com/J7whMW1cqG — XJ (@xshleyjxmes) December 23, 2019

Twitteratis also stated that they cannot wait for Adele to drop a new album. Netizens claim that they miss her voice. Adele's new pictures made her a rising trend on twitter and Twitteratis had a unique reaction to it. They stated that they thought Adele was trending because she dropped an album or because she dropped a Christmas song. However, seeing her pictures made the Internet happy, but they wish that she was trending for a music-related reason.

ALSO READ: Adele's Instrumental Music Can Reduce Stress Levels During Rush Hours: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.