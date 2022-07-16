Adele To Release Documentary About Rich Paul, Stalled Vegas Residency & More: Reports

Grammy-award-winning singer Adele always manages to grab the headlines globally, sometimes for her relationship with Rich Paul and occasionally, for her delayed concerts. Amidst speculations and rumours, the famed singer is now planning to give fans a deeper insight into her life with her tell-all documentary. Reportedly, Adele is working on a tell-all documentary which will highlight her budding romance with boyfriend Rich Paul. Moreover, it will also follow her incredible career and journey to global stardom.

Adele to release tell-all documentary

As per the reports of The Sun, the Set Fire To The Rain singer is going to detail her life journey in her tell-all documentary. Reportedly, the 34-year-old singer is in talks with the producers regarding her documentary. Moreover, reports also suggest that producers are working to make the film Adele’s 'most insightful work yet.' The documentary will focus on various aspects of the singer's life, including the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency. Spilling beans on the same, a close source to the development revealed to the portal-

"Adele feels she let fans down somewhat with how the past 12 months have panned out, particularly the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency, and sees this as a way of making up for that"

The source further added that the project will unfold the mysterious parts of Adele's life.

"One thing is for certain, it will be must-watch TV. Even though everyone knows her name, Adele is still quite mysterious as a person. Her life now compared to when she released her debut album is unrecognizable," the source told the outlet.

Adele opens up about postponing her LA residency

During her conversation with BBC Radio 4, the Hello singer shed light on her previous cancellation back in January and how she had to face the disappointment of the fans. The star who faced backlash from fans, said, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision." Moreover, she also confessed that the backlash was very 'brutal' as fans were highly disappointed.