After their grand wedding celebration in 2020, singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal Jha are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture while informing fans about how they are all set to welcome their first child. Aditya shared a picture of the two while announcing the good news.

The couple had met on the sets of their debut film, Shaapit. The two dated for about ten years before finally tying the knot on December 1, 2020. Aditya had shared the news of his wedding with a picture and wrote, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December.”

Aditya Narayan, Sweta Agarwal to embrace parenthood

Now, Aditya who is currently seen hosting the singing reality show SaReGaMaPa took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture where Shweta is seen flaunting her baby bump. While announcing the news, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.” While Shweta also shared a similar post on Instagram and revealed the good news. Aditya was quick to comment below her post and wrote, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait!.”

Aditya’s friends from the industry congratulated the two while blessing Shweta with good health. Neha Kakkar wrote, “wow... How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you.” Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Wow!! Heartiest congratulations. What wonderful news!” while Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG,” along with heart-face emoticons.

Meanwhile, Aditya was recently awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. He shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "Dr. Aditya Narayan Jha h.c.Thank you for the honour #Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award #Honorary Doctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for Digital Educational Excellence & Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK."

Earlier this year Aditya Narayan announced that he would be quitting hosting as he wanted to focus more on his singing career. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya said that feels that he has already given a lot to reality shows and that it was time for him to move forward and explore other avenues in the growing entertainment industry.

