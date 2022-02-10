Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal Jha are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is expecting their first child. Ever since the duo confirmed the news of becoming parents they have been constantly treating their fans with pictures from their maternity shoot. Keeping up with the same trajectory, the actor turned host took to his Instagram handle and dropped a loved-up monochromatic picture with his wife and revisited their journey from best friends to becoming parents.

Aditya Narayan shares monochromatic picture with wife Shweta Agarwal

Soon-to-be parents Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are all set to embark on a new journey. The couple is making the most of the time embracing the journey of pregnancy together. Recently, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a black and white photo from mom-to-be Shweta's maternity photoshoot. In the photo, Shweta is seen sporting a black monokini teamed with an unbuttoned black shirt and she is flaunting her baby bump. Aditya Narayan on the other hand was donned in a plain black tee and he teamed it up with a pair of black denim. The two were all smiles as they held each other and posed for the picture, giving fans some major couple goals. Sharing the photo, the Shaapit actor captioned the post as ‘From being best friends to becoming parents. What a journey (red heart emoji).” Here take a look at the post-

Earlier on January 24, both Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal took to their Instagram handles and shared the good news with their fans, with a picture of Shweta flaunting her baby bump.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to become parents soon

Last month, the reality show host took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture where Shweta is seen flaunting her baby bump. In the post, the couple announced the good news. Sharing the post, Aditya captioned it as “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.” While Shweta also shared a similar post on Instagram and revealed the good news. Aditya was quick to comment below her post and wrote, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait!.” Here take a look at his post-

Image: Instagram/@shwetaagarwaljha