Inside Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's Dreamy White & Pink-themed Baby Shower; See Pics

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife, Shweta Agarwal, are currently celebrating as the couple is set to welcome their first baby soon. The couple took the internet by storm with their announcement of their first baby. As they kickstarted the week with the announcement, the duo recently had a dreamy baby shower. The couple gave a sneak peek into their baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal's intimate baby shower

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal shared some pictures from their intimate baby shower. In the photos, Aditya Narayan looked dapper in a white shirt and he paired it with a matching t-shirt and blue jeans. On the other hand, Shweta Agarwal looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder white dress. She completed her look with some matching jewellery. The backdrop had pink coloured decoration.

The couple chose to stay close to the pictures as they smiled at the camera. Aditya Narayan had his hands around Shweta and also gave her a peck on her cheeks in one of the photos. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Baby Shower" and added red heart emoji. The couple's fans showered them with love in the comment section. Many celebrities, including Arjun Bijlani, Mika Singh, and more, also congratulated them. Here are the photos of the parents-to-be.

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's pregnancy announcement

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal took to their Instagram handle earlier this week to announce their pregnancy. The couple shared a loved-up picture of them as they shared the good news. In the photo, Aditya Narayan could be seen sitting on a couch while he smiled and hugged his pregnant wife. Shweta Agarwal wore a blue coloured sweater and jeans and flaunted her baby bump.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit. The couple dated for about ten years before they tied the knot on December 1, 2020. Narayan shared the news of their wedding with a picture and penned, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December.”

(Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial)