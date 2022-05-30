Singer Aditya Narayan is currently enjoying the joys of parenthood as he and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha welcomed their first child, baby girl Tvisha in February. The artiste had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. A few months after their marriage, the duo had announced the latter's pregnancy.

While the Tattad Tattad star had been on a social media hiatus following the birth of his little one, he returned earlier this month and since then, has been actively treating fans with the adorable glimpses of his daughter. Keeping up with the pattern, the well-known host recently took to his social media space and dropped an adorable video featuring his 'little marshmallow' Tvisha.

Aditya Narayan shares a cute video of his daughter Tvisha

Aditya Narayan is currently seen as the host of the popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. As the singer-actor is currently busy with his work commitments, on Sunday, he expressed how much he misses his wife and child.

In the clip, the little one is seen dressed in a cute red dress as she is seen sitting comfortably on her mother Shweta’s lap. Sharing the adorable video, the 34-year-old captioned the post as "Papa misses mommy and our little marshmallow ❤️📷 @darshanaagahatraj"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and flooded it with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "You are the best Father Mr. Jha. End of the conversation 🥺❤️@adityanarayanofficial (sic)". Another wrote "Oh my she is so adorable ❤ (sic)" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

Aditya Narayan reveals daughter Tvisha's face

On May 23, as Aditya Narayan's daughter completed three months, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an beautiful picture of the little one. The pic saw Tvisha in a cute white-coloured outfit teamed up with a floral headband. Along with this sweet picture, Aditya wrote in the caption, "Tvisha3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha Shot by @thelooneylens PR & Stylist @dinky_nirh".

Here, take a look at the post: