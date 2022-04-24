Aditya Narayan Shares Beautiful Family Portrait As His Daughter Tvisha Turns 2 Months Old

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal became parents to daughter Tvisha earlier this year in February. While the singer had been on a social media hiatus following the birth of his little one, he returned earlier this month and has been actively using Instagram. Much to his fans' delight, Aditya dropped an adorable family picture alongside Shweta and Tvisha as the babygirl turned two months old today.

The parents can be seen intently looking at their 'little bundle of joy' in the latest glimpse, which came as a part of their photoshoot. The picture has not only drawn adorable reactions from fans, but also from celebrities like Adhyayan Suman, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Aly Goni among others.

Aditya Narayan shares an adorable family picture as daughter turns 2 months old

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 24, the former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host shared a heartwarming glimpse where the little one can be seen resting on Shweta's lap. While Aditya looked handsome in an all-white look, Shweta opted for a gorgeous tan brown off-shoulder gown. In the caption, he mentioned, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world," Take a look.

While fans gushed over the 'sweet family', Aditya's celebrity friends also showered love on his post. While television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin dropped heart emoticons, Adhyayan Suman wrote, "BABBYYYY." Others like Priyank Sharma, Suganda Mishra as well as Sunidhi Chauhan also reacted.

In January this year, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had announced that they were expecting a baby, post which they welcomed Tvisha on February 24. Sharing the first glimpse of the little one, Aditya mentioned he'll be taking some time off social media to spend time with her. He wrote, "Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."

For the uninitiated, Aditya and his ladylove first met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's 2010 horror adventure film Shaapit. It was based on a family, whose daughters have been carrying a curse from generation to generation. The duo tied the knot after 10 years of dating, in December 2020.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL)