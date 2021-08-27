Aditya Narayan Quits Hosting Reality Shows, Says 'wants To Win A Grammy For India'

Host and singer Aditya Narayan who always dreamt of winning a Grammy for India recently shared his thoughts on quitting hosting reality shows. The singer who has been hosting reality shows since 2015, will now work on his singing skills. During his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya made the revelation and said that by God’s grace he has hosted 4 seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, that’s 170 episodes, 2 seasons of Indian Idol amounting to 120 episodes, 1 season of Khatra Khatra Khatra a total of 110 episodes, making it a grand total of 400 episodes.

Aditya Narayan quits hosting television shows

Other shows that he has hosted are Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion, Zee Comedy Show. Coming up is another season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, another season of Indian Idol, and another kids’ singing show. Since the singer feels that he has given a lot to reality shows, it’s time for him to move on and explore other avenues in the entertainment industry. Sharing his desires, confessed that he wishes to produce content, music albums as well as content for OTT & TV. He feels this is the right to come up with great content for OTT. Confirming his choices, Aditya shared that this is what he wants to do and it has been his childhood dream of 'winning a Grammy for India'. Aditya said that it’s the correct time that India should shine globally.

Aditya senses the decline in popular musical standards in India and wants to rectify the imbalance. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said that just because a wave is going a particular way and it’s is working for a few people doesn’t mean that people will follow the drill. The Shaapit actor further recalled how he began his career in anchoring back when he was a teenager. He then hinted towards a baby on the way as he said. he would probably be a father, when he would be done with anchoring by 2022. The singer then mentioned how his career on Indian television gave him name, fame, and success.

IMAGE: ADITYANARAYANOFFICAL/Instagram