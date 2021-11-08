Adnan Sami Dedicates Padma Shri To Parents; Calls It 'great Honour And Responsibility'

Singer Adnan Sami who is known to croon some of the soul-stirring songs was conferred with the Padma Shri award in Delhi on Monday. The singer was honoured with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. ANI caught up with the singer while he was making his exit in the car from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he shared his happiness over receiving the honour.

Apart from Adnan Sami, other names from the entertainment industry that received the honour include Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, and late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Television and theatre actor Sarita Joshi was also honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Ye Zameen singer exuded happiness after receiving the award and expressed gratitude to the government for bestowing it on him. “Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well: Adnan Sami on his Padma Shri award,” he told ANI.

For the ceremony, the singer looked dapper in a black sherwani with embroidery. Adnan Sami received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India. 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind this year. Earlier, visuals of the recipients seated at the hall before the ceremony flooded on social media. On the other hand, 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Among the 2021 awardees, Of the total awardees, 29 are women, 16 Posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami was recently in the news after his performance at an event organised by Mission Youth J&K in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in Chasma-e-Shahi garden. He gave the audience a magical and musical evening as she performed to some of his well-known numbers and also took requests from the youth in attendance.

