Adnan Sami Demands 'swift Action' For Hyderabad Rapists, Expresses Outrage

Seven years after the horrific ‘Nirbhaya’ case, another barbarous gang-rape-murder has made the citizens come up in arms. Not just the netizens, but celebrities from various fields, including the film industry have been venting out their thoughts on the shocking death of a doctor in Hyderabad. Reacting to the incident, Adnan Sami in a tweet stated that 'simple marches & candlelight protests' have not done a thing. He went on to express outrage over the issue, demanding that 'Swift action with shock & awe' be taken against the Hyderabad rapists and that they should be made an example of. Read his tweet below-

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in Telangana. Investigation revealed that a 25-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

The victim's sister who last talked to the victim said that a lorry driver had sent the vehicle allegedly to a repair shop with a small boy. The boy had then returned with the vehicle allegedly stating that all shops were shut. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation.

Singer Adnan Sami was born in London to a Pakistani diplomat father and his mother was from Jammu and Kashmir. The singer relocated to India in the late 1990s and took Indian nationality on January 1, 2016

