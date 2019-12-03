Jwala Gutta Suggests Government Should Appoint Psychologists After The Hyderabad Horror

After the 'Hyderabad Horror', India's ace badminton player, Jwala Gutta on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that the government should appoint psychologists to find out what made the accused commit the crime and then decide the punishment. Gutta had earlier condemned the incident and stressed how traumatising it was for the families when an incident like this occurs. The incident has sparked intensive protests nationally, demanding stringent action against the accused in the case.

READ | DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Sits On Hunger Strike, Demands Death Penalty For Hyderabad Rapists

Jwala Gutta's Tweet

In my opinion...the govt should first appointment few psychologists and make them speak to the accused and find out and ustand what’s driving them to commit such horrific crimes against women...and then the punishment should follow!! #inmyopinion — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 3, 2019

READ | I Strongly Demand Death Penalty For The Rapists: Deepa Malik

Jwala Gutta on the incident

Earlier on Friday, while talking to Republic TV, Jwala Gutta said, “It is very very shocking. I am from Hyderabad. I always thought that Hyderabad was a safe city compared to others. For a very long time, Indians had been worried about their daughters stepping out of the house. Though things are changing now, such incidents would instil the worry in every family's mind now. It’s really sad, it shouldn’t have happened. I hope everybody gets to learn from this. I hope the judiciary acts really fast on this and punishes the accused as soon as possible. At least the people shouldn't be scared anymore. If the case is prolonged, the trauma that the family is going through will increase many folds."

READ | Prohibition On Protests Imposed By Hyderabad Police Near Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad doctor's Rape and Murder

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

READ | Hyderabad Horror: Shiv Sena Expresses Outrage, Says 'hanging Not Enough'