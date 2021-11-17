Padma Shri Adnan Sami who had credited his award win to legendary singer Asha Bhosle recently turned host for the singer at his residence. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the dinner celebrations where he can be seen posing with the veteran singer. For the unversed, Adnan Sami who was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award had thanked Asha Bhosle for her contribution in his career.

Adnan was the lead actor of the Pakistani film Sargam (1995) in which Asha Bhosle sang a song. They later collaborated for Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao (2000). In the pictures from their get-together, Adnan is seen sitting on the dining table along with Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter, Zanai. The picture also showed Adnan’s little daughter Medina seated along with the guests. The elusive layout at the table was the highlight of the entire picture.

Adnan gave an account of the get-together and explained how they ‘laughed, cried, sang', and recalled old memories. “Our home was truly blessed this evening…Had the most beautiful dinner with Asha Ji & her wonderful granddaughter Zanai. We laughed, We Cried, We Sang, We Talked about everything under the Sun, but above all, We Loved….That’s what families do! #ashabhosle #adnansami #dinner #family #love #home”, wrote Adnan alongside the pictures.

Actor Mini Mathur was among the first ones to comment below the picture. “Yay so lovely!!! And I can see Roya Jaan .. killing it in the feast department again", she wrote. Adnan replied to Mini and wrote, “MiniMathur you bet.” Earlier, when the singer appeared on Republic at prime time with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he then had dedicated his Padma Shri to everyone he has ever met in life. He also thanked veteran singer Asha Bhosle with whom he started his career in India with the Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao track.

"I started my innings in India with Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao track with Asha Bhosle Ji. The way she embraced me, encouraged me to come here. She is like my musical mother. I would like to dedicate my award to everyone I've ever met.", he said. Sami also thanked his father, mother, and wife

IMAGE: Instagram/adnansamiworld