Adnan Sami Gives Witty Comeback To A Fan Who Said, 'You Looked Better Fat'

d a witty comeback when a fan told him that he 'looked better fat'. Recently, Sami shared a throwback picture with music composer Naushad Sahib and a user in response to the picture wrote, "You looked better fat."

Replying to that comment, Sami wrote, "I guess you don’t look good or ‘better’ in any shape which is why you chose a tree as your DP!!" [sic] and added a laughing emoji.

I guess you don’t look good or ‘better’ in any shape which is why you chose a tree as your DP!!ðŸ˜† https://t.co/4JFFajjhdx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 13, 2020

Netizens React to Sami's comeback

And that my friends, is the reply of the year 2020.... ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚@AdnanSamiLive ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜†ðŸ˜† — Shubham Misra ðŸ§ (@SBM_4007) December 13, 2020

This is called befitting reply in real literal sense ðŸ¤£ — Punam Sheoran (@Psheoran2) December 13, 2020

Lol, I want to get on your level with comebacks. — MrsToMyMr. (@ijaved0522) December 13, 2020

On the work front

The singer will be seen composing music and acting in the upcoming film Afghan: in Search of a Home. The film is directed by Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru and also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role. The film is intended to highlight the role of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most targeted victims because of the Taliban extremists.

Popular Playback singer and composer, Adnan Sami is also the fastest piano player - awarded the Padma Shri for his distinguished service to the Nation. #PadmaAwards2020 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/AVVSknUL5W — Padma Awards (@PadmaAwards) January 31, 2020

