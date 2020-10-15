Adnan Sami Posts Major Throwback Pic From The 70s, Recalls Visiting 'Alcatraz Of Seville'

Singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram to share an interesting 'Throwback Thursday' picture with his fans and followers as he recalled a trip to the iconic Alcazar of Seville during his childhood. An alcazar is a Moorish castle or palace built between the 8th and 15th centuries in Spain. He shared a picture of his family posing before the structure during their trip in the 70s and revealed that his late father had been an Ambassador in Spain during the time.

Have a look:

#ThrowbackThursday

Visiting the historic ‘Alcazar of Seville’ in Spain as a kid whilst my late father was Ambassdor over there in the 70s. This photo is with my mother Naureen & younger brother Junaid. #Nostalgia pic.twitter.com/t1PrUqBRTH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 15, 2020

Adnan Sami has been active on social media with updates from his personal life throughout the lockdown. He keeps his fans and followers entertained with hilarious forwards and pictures of delicious food prepared by his wife and sister.

On the work front

The singer will be seen composing music and acting in the upcoming film Afghan: in Search of a Home. The film is directed by Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru and also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role. The film is intended to highlight the role of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most targeted victims because of the Taliban extremists.

