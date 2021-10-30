Adnan Sami Performs At Chasma-e-Shahi In J&K; Lauds Kashmir For Its Beauty & Hospitality

Quick links:
Image - Twitter - @Junaid_Mattu
Famous Bollywood singer Adnan Sami enthralled his audience with some of his well-known songs, including those requested by youth in attendance at musical evening show held at Chasma-e-Shahi garden. The musical evening show was organized by Mission Youth J&K in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, where noted singers, musicians, instrumentalists both local as well as National level performed. Speaking at the talk show, noted singer and music composer, Adnan Sami who sang various qawalis was all praise for Kashmir for its incredible beauty and hospitality from the people. He said that he is emotionally connected with Kashmir.
"I have a special relationship with Jammu and Kashmir. Not only that my mother belongs to Jammu, but also because my pursuit of classical music has been inspired by the spiritual and Sufist moorings of Kashmir. There is a spiritual vibe in Kashmir and I believe nobody can come to Kashmir unless this land beckons him,” he told his audience.
Adnan Sami Khan at Chasma-e-Shahi, Srinagar last night. @AdnanSamiLive— Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) October 29, 2021
He wears his love for Kashmir on his sleeve!#iconicweekcelebrations #SpiritOfJandK@JandKTourism @MissionYouth_JK pic.twitter.com/8WMSSmPQIn
Singing on the stage in his inimitable style of combining high and low pitch, Adnan took the audience along through the entire show. Meanwhile, Santoor Player and music composer, Abhay Rustum Sopori presented the Santoor Vadan on the occasion followed by heart touching performance by classical flautist and music director, Hariprasad Chaurasia along with the team. Additional security arrangements had been made to secure the venue as scores of police and paramilitary forces dotted the venue and all roads leading to it.
