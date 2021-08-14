Adnan Sami Savagely Responds To Troll Asking Who Is 'Baap' Between India And Pakistan

It is an interesting coincidence that a person who has been associated with both Indian and Pakistan nationalities celebrates his birthday around their Independence Days. That person is Adnan Sami, who is pestered with trolls from the neighboring country around this time after he embraced Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer-music composer had a befitting response to a troll on which country between the two is the 'Baap.'

Adnan Sami gives it back to Pakistan troll

A netizen wrote to Adnan Sami on Twitter asking him to wish 'Happy Father's Day' to Pakistan. Since the tweet came on August 13, the Tera Chehra artist wrote that the netizen was 'mistaken' since there were two days to go for the Indian Independence Day. When a Pakistani Twitter user joined the conversation and asked who was the 'father' since Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day a day before India, Adnan replied that Pakistan was born out of India's womb on August 14.

'India was born centuries ago,' the musician said with pride. He clarified that India only got its independence from the British on this day, but it was Pakistan that was actually born.

"So who is the father? At least this much knowledge you should have," he wrote back to the troll.

Beta, 14 August mein TUM PEDA huay the INDIA ki kok se… India tho sadiyon se peda hua tha… 15 August mein India ko Britain se sirf Independence mili thi! Padiash tumhari thi! Tho phir, Baap kaun hua??!! Itni akal tho hogi thumhari soch mein!!😉😁 https://t.co/za6yf0fjFN — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 14, 2021

Adnan is known for his strong replies to Pakistani trolls. An example of this was when he had a savage response to a netizen who wanted Adnan to wish Pakistani fans on the Independence Day last year. He had then quipped that he would wish it the following day, since he was an Indian now.

As a netizen posted his tweet from last year, Adnan laughed over it.

Lol!😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Indians gear up for its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. The event was marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The leader tweeted, "The partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he added.

