Adnan Sami slams Piers Morgan amid latter being criticised for comments on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s sensational allegations against the Royal Family left viewers across the world divided. Among those who did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s statement was British journalist Piers Morgan. Reacting to his controversial comments, Adnan Sami did not mince his words in expressing his displeasure against the TV show host.

Adnan Sami fumes at Piers Morgan amid flak for Meghan Markle statement

Without any background of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey, the singer-music composer Adnan Sami asked why Piers Morgan was ‘deliberately illiterate & an effortless idiot?’

Netizens laughed out over the comment and some wrote that it was a sentiment many shared.

The comment was in response to Piers Morgan sharing on his Good Morning Britain, that he did not believe a word of what Meghan Markle said, adding ‘even if she would read him a weather report’. His comments lead to over 41,000 complaints against the show with the UK media watchdog. That was not all, he also lost his cool and stormed off the sets after presenter Alex Beresford criticised him for the comments and quitting the show. ITV, that produces Good Morning Britain, stated that they had accepted his decision to quit the show.

On Tuesday, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen had stated that he was ‘Team Piers’, calling him ‘legend’ and ‘loyal’. He later tweeted that he too was at the receiving end of backlash.

Meghan’s claims that the Royal Family had apprehensions of the skin colour of her child with Prince Harry, when she was pregnant with Archie, while accusing them of not protecting the couple and her revelation of wanting to ending her life and the rejection of his request to seek mental health help, has created a global sensation.