Adnan Sami's Reaction On Pentagon's UFO Sightings Can't Be Missed

The Pentagon on Monday, April 27, released three declassified videos in Washington, that showed US Navy pilots encountering what appears to be UFOs (unidentified flying objects). Although grainy, the videos depict what the Pentagon has termed 'UAP' (unidentified aerial phenomena). Singer Adnan Sami had a perfect reaction to the sightings.

With the World fighting Coronavirus pandemic, Sami wrote that perhaps UFO was the only thing left to witness in 2020. He also posed a question, 'What next?' with an 'alien' emoji next to it.

Ab yeh kasar reh gaee thi 2020 mein- Aliens ka UFO bhi dikh gaya!! 😒👽 🛸 -Next!!pic.twitter.com/BdMNM4KKjT — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 28, 2020

The videos were originally recorded at different points of time. One of the videos reportedly taped an incident dating all the way back to 2004, while the remaining two were captured in 2015, according to Sue Gough, a spokesperson with the Defence Department in the US.

After hailing the official release, former Senator from Nevada, Harry Raid, cautioned Pentagon to take a closer look at the materials available to understand 'potential national security implications'.

Pentagon released three UFO videos taken by its Navy pilots

Notably, this is not the first time the videos have appeared in the public domain, as in 2007 and 2017 the videos in question fell prey to unauthorised leaks and were published by a leading US daily; they were also later verified for their authenticity by a Navy personnel. However, April 27, 2020, was the first time the Pentagon formally acknowledged the existence of these videos and released them in public.

Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020

"The department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems."



The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as "unidentified." pic.twitter.com/fGCVVbw5Ax — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (@UAP1949) April 27, 2020

