After BTS, Coldplay Joins Hands With Selena Gomez For New Album; Watch Teaser

Fans of Coldplay have something exciting to look forward to as the band is coming out with its ninth studio album. Titled Music of the Spheres, there is just over a week for the new album to come out. And the build-up to the release has a few surprises in store, with BTS being one of the featured artists.

Now, Selena Gomez has also joined the British band. The collaboration was confirmed recently by the collaborators, as they took to their social media handles to express their excitement about the release. This include a small glimpse into the track Let Somebody Go.

Selena Gomez to feature in Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres

Let Somebody Go is said to be an emotional ballad. The artists shared a teaser of the song with a technicolor version of the earth surrounded the stars. Along with the name of the song, the album and of the artists, they shared that the track will be coming out on Friday, October 15.

The news came just days after Coldplay had collaborated with South Korean band BTS. They collaborated on the track My Universe and released the music video last week, earning praises galore in the comments section.

The song has already reached the top of the Biilboard Hot 100 list. Sharing the delight over the feat, Coldplay congratulated the artists of BTS, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. "Thankyou to Coldplayers and ARMY and everyone who made this happen," the caption read.

Coldplay had announced Music of the Spheres in April this year. The first track from the album to release was Higher Power on May 7. The album has a spaced-themed setting to it, with lead vocalist Chris Martin sharing that he wondered what musicians would look like in the universe after witnessing performance of Mos Eisley Cantana band in Star Wars. Coloratura was then released on July 23 this year.

The album is produced by Max Martin, who is collaborating with Coldplay for the first time. It is being release by Parlophone in the United Kingdom and Atlantic Records in the United States