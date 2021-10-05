BTS' 'My Universe' With Coldplay Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

As the popular Korean boy band, BTS recently collaborated with Coldplay for their new single, My Universe, the fans garnered tons of love and praises on to the song. It was recently revealed that BTS broke the new record with Coldplay when their single debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100.

BTS and Coldplay’s 'My Universe' breaks record

On October 4, 2021, Billboard took to their official Twitter handle and revealed that BTS and Coldplay’s new collaboration debuted at Number 1 on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, My Universe topped with 11.5 million streams in the United States, 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 127,000 downloads and physical singles. BTS and Coldplay released the single, My Universe, on September 24, 2021, with BTS having this as the sixth song to top the list while Coldplay’s second song.

BTS songs that were earlier added to the list of Billboard Hot 100 are:

"Dynamite," three weeks at No. 1, beginning September 5, 2020

"Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)," with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, one, October 17, 2020

"Life Goes On," one, December 5, 2020

"Butter," 10, June 5, 2021

"Permission to Dance," one, July 24, 2021

"My Universe," one to-date, October 9, 2021

With this achievement, the boy band also became the second-fastest group to get six Number one tags in a year after The Beatles’ record of one year and two weeks in 1964-1966. My Universe also takes No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl US charts and has managed to get 95.4 million streams and 142,400 downloads worldwide between September 24 and 30, with 84.4 million streams and 90,500 downloads recorded outside the US. It is BTS’s sixth No. 1 on the Global 200 and fifth on the Global Excl US.

The song also tops the Digital Song Sales chart (which measures digital sales in the United States) while making it BTS’ ninth Number one. The song also makes it to the top of the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts and came in at No. 21 on the Streaming Songs chart, No. 23 on Alternative Airplay, No. 29 on Adult Pop Airplay, and No. 33 on Pop Airplay.

