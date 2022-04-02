After BTS , K-Pop Band SEVENTEEN All Set To Make Its English Debut; Details Inside

South Korean music, cinema and TV have surely taken over the world by storm as it is one of the leading entertainment industries across the globe. Many South Korean singers and bands, such as PSY, BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, Blackpink and more have introduced the world to K-Pop. While BTS, TXT and more such bands have made their English debut already, the popular K-Pop band SEVENTEEN is now set to release its first English song soon.

The K-Pop band SEVENTEEN is all set to kick off their grand return with their first-ever English single. The band announced their new single via their social media handles and the fandom platform Weverse. The band's new single will act as a pre-release to their 4th full-length album, which is set to come out in May. Their debut English-language single will be released on April 15.

More about SEVENTEEN's debut English song

SEVENTEEN's first English-language song is expected to serve as a prelude to their heartfelt stories for their fans, known as CARATs, across the world. It will also mark the beginning of their new project called TEAM SEVENTEEN, which they recently unveiled via a teaser on their social media handles. The excitement among the band's fans is currently skyrocketing as they were eagerly waiting for SEVENTEEN's new song. Many even took to Twitter to express their excitement for the band's song and the album as well.

SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members - Wonwoo, S.coups, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino. The band's management company, Pledis Entertainment released an official statement to announce the same. Here is their official statement as per Soompi.

Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN will release their first English digital single through music streaming sites here and abroad at 1 p.m. (KST), April 15, 2022. The upcoming digital single is a pre-release song of the fourth studio album scheduled to be released in May and also a song that contains a story that SEVENTEEN wish to tell CARATs all over the world expressed in their own unique sentiment. We ask for your interest and support for SEVENTEEN’s new digital single that will be released on April 15 and also for the fourth studio album in May. Thank you.

Image: PR