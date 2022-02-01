After Neil Young, Graham Nash & India Arie Boycott Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy

Neil Young recently took the internet by storm when he accused the popular music streaming platform, Spotify of spreading misinformation about COVID through Joe Rogan’s popular show. Following this, his music was removed from the platform and musicians Graham Nash and India Arie have now followed his footsteps as they will also be removing their music from Spotify as well. The duo took to social media and extended their support to Young as they made the announcement.

Graham Nash and India Arie to remove music from Spotify

Following the Joe Rogan controversy about COVID misinformation, several artists have taken a stand and removed their music from the popular music streaming platform. Graham Nash took to his social media account and mentioned that he supports Young and that Spotify should be more 'responsible and accountable' for the content on the platform. According to Variety, the artist requested that his solo recordings be removed from Spotify. His elaborate statement online read -

"Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young. There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided not only false but dangerous. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. In this case, in a way that could cost people their lives. It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world. Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large."

India Arie also took to the social media platform and informed her fans of her decision to pull her podcast and music from Spotify. She mentioned that she believes Rogan is 'problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews' as she referenced his comments about race. She wrote-

"Neil Young opened a door that I must walk through. I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than his Covid interviews. For me, it’s also his language around race. What I am talking about is respect — who gets it and who doesn’t. Paying musicians a fraction of a penny? And him $100 million? This shows the type of company they are and the company that they keep. I’m tired"

Legendary singer Joni Mitchell also pulled her playlist from Spotify following Young's decision. Nils Lofgren was also among those in support of the artist and he pulled 27 years of his work off the platform. Joe Rogan also uploaded a video clarifying and explaining his side of the story as he apologised to those he offended.

Image: AP, Twitter/@indiaarie