Ahead Of 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' Release, Take A Look At The Singer's Chart Breaking Hits

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to paint the town red with the release of Red (Taylor's Version), which comes as a re-recorded version of the 2012 Red album. The songstress is set to collaborate with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, with her album releasing shortly on November, 12, earlier than the stipulated release date of November 19.

Taylor is known to have swooned the audiences with her melodies since the advent of her career at the age of 14. Her 2006 eponymous debut became Billboard's longest-charting album of the 2000s, while her second studio album, Fearless, took away four Grammy awards. The actor has only gone uphill since, becoming one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Ahead of Red (Taylor's Version) release, take a look at some of her timeless chart breaking songs.

Taylor Swift's top five timeless hits

Blank Space

The track was released as a part of Taylor's fifth studio album, 1989. It spent seven weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned three Grammy nominations at the 58th instalment of the Awards. The Joseph Kahn directorial showcased Swift as a jealous woman, who stuns everyone with her irrational acts after finding out about her boyfriend's infidelity. The track also dismissed her erstwhile girl next door image.

Look What You Made Me Do

One of pop music's most memorable comebacks, Look What You Made Me Do was the lead single from her sixth studio album, Reputation. The song's lyrics perfectly describe all the reasons which led to the pop icon's tarnishing image. It broke multiple records while becoming her fifth number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100. Billboard and Rolling Stone further described it as one of the best music videos of 2017.

Wildest Dreams

Set in a dreamy backdrop, Wildest dreams described Taylor's plea to her lover to never forget her after their relationship terminates due to unfortunate circumstances. It came as a part of her fifth studio album, 1989, wherein Taylor was seen as a yesteryear brunette who falls in love with her co-star.

Bad Blood

One of her most interesting videos, the song takes a sharp dig at Taylor's friend for betraying her. It featured an ensemble cast of many singers and fashion models including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne among others. A remixed version of Bad Blood featuring American rapper Kendrick Lamar was also released shortly after the original track, which also garnered unparalleled love from fans.

Love Story

One of her career-defining songs, Love Story was the lead single from Swift's second studio album Fearless. Its plot was based on William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet but replaced its tragic end with a happy one. The single was among the top 5 in Canada, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, and the U.K, becoming 2009s best-selling single.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAYLOR SWIFT)