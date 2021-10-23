Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Teases Fans Ahead Of Re-recorded 'Red' Album Release; 'it’s Worth The Wait'

Ahead of the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)', Taylor Swift took to her Instagram handle and announced the 'Red Season'. 'It’s worth the wait', she wrote.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Taylor Swift

Image: Instagram/ @Taylor Swift


Taylor Swift has officially marked the 'red season' ahead of the release of Red (Taylor's Version), which comes as a re-recorded version of the 2012 Red album. The 31-year-old songstress, who recently surprised fans by revealing that the release date for the album has been pushed forward, took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a video showing several red coloured items. 

According to an earlier announcement by the pop icon, the album will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, and is set to release on November, 12, earlier than the stipulated release date of  November 19. Taylor's album re-recording comes after the expiration of an old contract with Big Machine Records label, which prohibited her from doing so. 

Taylor Swift teases 'The Red Season'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Blank Space singer uploaded the 15-second clip, showcasing gorgeous red items, including some flowers, her nails, a dress, shoes, jewellery, a wrapped red present along with her puff-sleeve top. The video, which commences with "it's a red season" caption, also has the album's re-recorded title track playing in the backdrop. For the caption, Taylor wrote," 21 days till November 12 and I *promise* it’s worth the wait." Take a look. 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Later last month, Swift has a sweet surprise for her fans as she revealed that Red (Taylor's Version) will be coming sooner than later. Swift took to Twitter and announced, “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like,”. She further mentioned," My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album."

More about Taylor Swift's new album

Making the announcement about the album's release in August this year, she had written, “I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good & right. Congrats pals, you guessed the correct titles and feature artists on Red (my version)[sic].” Further thanking the other artists on board the project, she concluded by mentioning "I’ll be counting down and picturing it all in my head. In burning red[sic],” 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

(Image: Instagram/ @Taylor Swift)

