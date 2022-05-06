Akash Ahuja Dedicates New Song To Priyanka Chopra, Excited Fans Say 'Hope She Reacts'

US-based singer Akash Ahuja who is known for amazing popular tracks like By My Side, Red Wire, and more, recently released his next song Priyanka. Now, the interesting part of the song is that it is dedicated to none other than global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

According to various media reports, this is the first of the trio tracks that will be released in early Spring/summer. Going by the song, it seems that it is about a dream that talks about the singer's fondness for Priyanka as he continuously chants her name.

Akash Ahuja's new song is dedicated to Priyanka Chopra

The singer in the video is seen as an innocent but awkward crush becoming something more sinister. The video throughout shows how the boy tries really hard and makes several attempts to pursue his love romantically. While sharing the song, Akash wrote, "Gave acting a shot in my new video for “Priyanka” ft. @thelearobinson hope you like it." The song also marks the singer's acting debut as he is seen playing the role of a jilted lover.

Soon after the song went viral, his fans were quick to react as they congratulated them and also hoped Priyanka would react to the same. One of the users cheered for the song and wrote, "Hope she reacts to your song... God bless you," while another user wrote, "You should have tagged her too." A third user chimed in and wrote, "This has such a nice tune to it, keep working bro" while another fan of the singer motivated his art and wrote, "You killed it… got in your acting bag."

There are several Indian artists making tremendous progress in the music industry, garnering themselves the much-awaited International spotlight. Akash Ahuja was featured on the billboard in Times Square for his song Come Closer in 2020. He has also received a lot of love and support from other international stars like Jay Sean, Akon, Snoop Dog, and Russell Peters for his hit new song Aaja Soniye which got over a million views in just the first week of its release. Since Akash Ahuja is an Independent artist who poses a serious threat of outperforming others, is set to take the industry by storm yet again with his latest song.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkashLife/PriyankaChopra