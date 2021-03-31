Alaya F Plays New-age Bride In New Music Video Titled 'Aaj Sajeya'; Watch

In the new single Aaj Sajeya, actor Alaya F plays a millennial bride who gives a modern twist to a traditional Indian wedding. The song is a refreshing break from the typical fast-paced rhythms and gravity-defying dance moves seen in most music videos. The gentle, hummable song is about a girl's hopes for a new life as she goes through different wedding ceremonies and events, but not in a conventional way. The music video follows Alaya, a bride-to-be with plenty going for her: a loving family, a caring husband, and a group of go-to friends who play the perfect bridesmaids.

Alaya F's music video is a fresh take on a wedding song

Alaya's obsession with her shoes adds a punch to the narrative. Her affection for them is so strong that she foregoes her bridal sandals in favour of them with her wedding wardrobe. When her shoes are used in the ritual of stealing the groom's shoes, it becomes a game of firsts. Alaya's depiction of a coy, but the modern bride is a welcome departure from her appearance in last year's Jawaani Jaaneman. Her joyful entrance to the mandap is all a girl might wish for, but that is not the only enviable bit about Alaya as a bride on her wedding day.

The song has a fantastical quality to it making it seem as though it has been taken right out of the pages of a fairytale. Alaya as the bride is independent and firm in her decisions, not allowing conventions to dictate who she should or should not be. Her family and the groom’s family seem to condone and encourage her brand of craziness as they join in when she dances upon the mandap instead of being the snivelling bride.

The groom in Aaj Sajeya is played by actor Taha Shah Badussha. The wedding song, recorded and written by Goldie Sohel, might just resonate with listeners due to its simple and relatable lyrics and a lighthearted video directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra. The song is soft and lighthearted with a focus on telling a story rather than showcasing dance moves. Alaya F’s music video is a welcome departure from the realities of life and can transport you to a world of fantasies and happy memories.

Image source: Alaya F Instagram