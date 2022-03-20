Alka Yagnik's Birthday: When Star Singer Opened Up On Her Favourite Singers In Bollywood

Alka Yagnik turns 56 on Sunday and her birthday was marked by her fans across the world as they recalled their favourite songs and moments of the singer. The National Award-winner has rendered hundreds of hits over her four-decade career in the film industry but has been selective with her work over the past few years. There have been numerous singers who have established themselves over the last few years when Indian film audiences started hearing lesser of Alka Yagnik.

Among the current lot, Palak Muchhal and Monali Thakur have impressed the Ek Do Teen artist.

Alka Yagnik, in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, had been asked about her favourite singers from the current crop of artists. She had then taken the name of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star Palak Muchhal and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage fame Monali Thakur.She had shared the two singers were 'very talented and hard-working.'

However, Alka believed that very few singers were able to establish themselves in recent times. The Kolkata-born artist stated that it was because there was more 'supply than requirement'.

She added that many talented singers come to the limelight due to the proliferation of reality shows, but many fail to carry on their fame and run out of jobs because the industry requirements were 'limited.' Alka also said in the interview, that people were picking new singers and forgetting the old ones, almost like the manner in which weekly trends were changing.

The singer stated that this was 'killing the talent' and making survival difficult for them.

Alka Yagnik on the professional front

Alka Yagnik lent her voice for the movie Kaagaz last year, and her voice was used in the recreation of her hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the movie Sooryavanshi too.

She also performs at concerts, like the one she led with her hit singing partner Kumar Sanu last month. Her fans would also get to see her on the show The Kapil Show on her birthday, as she would star alongside another hit professional partner, Udit Narayan and music composers Anand-Milind.