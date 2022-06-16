Amaal Mallik Turns 31: From 'Bol Do Na Zara' To 'Sab Tera', Top 5 Love Ballads Of Musician

Basking in the resounding success of Jaan Hai Meri and Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun, Amaal Mallik brings in his birthday today. One of the best music makers in the Indian music industry, Mallik has attracted a large fanbase through his discography. On his birthday, we bring you his top five love ballads that dominated the playlists of music buffs.

Bol Do Na Zara

A soulful song that's addictive, Bol Do Na Zara is one of Amaal's most popular compositions. Full of feels, this ultimate love anthem has inspired reels and has been the star song for many performers on reality shows. Sung by his brother, Armaan, Bol Do Na Zara is one of the most memorable songs of the music composer and singer duo.

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Timeless love is the theme of Amaal Mallik's Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. This heady romantic song is a marriage of the intense lyrics by Rashmi Virag and the soundscape created by Amaal. Sung by Armaan, this soulful love ballad is the perfect song to dedicate to your person.

Chale Aana

Amaal's Chale Aana is a beautiful heartbreak anthem in his discography. What makes it repeat-worthy, is the song's ability to take the listeners from the pain of love and separation to healing.

Sab Tera

Here's yet another soothing song pieced together by Amaal. It's one of the favourites of those who love Amaal-Armaan as a duo. It's a simple and beautiful composition that makes for a great confession of love.

Kaun Tujhe

This sensational chartbuster, Kaun Tujhe from the album MS Dhoni: The Untold Truth is one of the highlights of the film. Amaal Mallik not only got applauded but made his fixed space in every heart. Sung by Palak Muchal, this song is the narrative of a girl in love.

