American Music Awards Live Stream: How To Watch 2021 AMAs Online? Details Here

After a spree of online award shows and celebrations last year, the 2021 awards are returning with a bang. With ease in COVID-19 safety norms, the celebration of awards is expected to reach new heights. The American Music Awards, one of the biggest award shows of the year, is expected to have a blast this weekend. This year's show will be hosted by Cardi B, a five-time AMA winner, before a live audience in LA. The singer is reportedly very happy to host the show. While American Music Awards is set to take place on Sunday, November 21, here is how viewers can watch the award show online.

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live on the ABC network from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21. The award show will air at 8 pm ET. Netizens in the US can watch the show live without looking for an online method. However, for those who would like to watch the show online. Here are all the details about the same.

Who all are performing at AMA this year?

This year's AMAs is filled with some powerpack performances. The South Korean boy band BTS and Coldplay will perform their latest track My Universe live for the first time ever. Moreover, the boy band will also perform their collaborative version of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion. Other than these three award-winning musicians, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Olivia Rodrigo, New Kids On The Block, Micky Guyton, Walker Hayes, Diplo and Zoe Wees will also perform at the musical night.

Where to watch AMAs online?

Music buffs would surely not want to miss the star-studded show. The upcoming AMAs can be streamed online on Vidgo, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV. As AMAs will only be available for the subscribers, luckily these streaming services offer free trials with which new users can watch the award show online for free. Hulu offers a seven day free trial for Hulu + Live TV for new users. FuboTV also has the same subscription plan and offers a free trial. Despite being a new streaming platform, Vidgo is one of the best TV streaming services. The platform can be on TV, laptop or mobile phones.

(Image: Instagram/@amas)