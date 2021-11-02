Cardi B 'proud' To Host 2021 American Music Awards In November

Singer rapper Cardi B is all set to make her debut as the host of the American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old rapper was announced as the host of the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards on Tuesday. Cardi took to her Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs!."

Five-time AMA winner Cardi B is all set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards. In a statement given to People, the rapper said, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage.Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Executive producer Jesse Collins said, "We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever." Cardi made history the last time she graced the music award show's stage as the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice, with WAP in 2020 and Bodak Yellow in 2018.

Cardi has three nominations at this year’s show, favourite female hip-hop artist and two nominations for her song Ias favourite music video and favourite hip-hop song. Artists like Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are all nominated for artist of the year, among other prizes. The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on November 21.

Meanehile, Cardi B released her second single Up from her upcoming studio album, earlier this year in February. A music video for the single was released alongside it. The song debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the highest debut for a solo female rap song since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song also debuted at number one on the Rolling Stone Top 100, becoming both Cardi B's second number-one single and second number-one debut, as well as the first time a female rapper debuts atop the chart with a solo song.

Image: AP