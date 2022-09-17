Amid Dating Rumours, BTS' V & BLACKPINK's Jennie's Seen Hugging & Dancing? See Viral Pic

BTS and BLACKPINK are undoubtedly two of the most popular K-pop bands and recently the bands were linked together after dating rumours regarding BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS member Kim Taehyung surfaced online. Now, a new picture has created a storm on the internet which saw the rumoured couple V and Jennie seemingly hugging and dancing together. While some fans speculate that the couple in the picture is Jennie and Taehyung, others have denied that it is them.

Taehyung & Jennie's viral pic leaves Twitter users divided

A Twitter user wrote, "TAEHYUNG AND JENNIE AT THE BORN PINK LISTENING PARTY HMMMM INTERESTING #BTS #TAEHYUNG #JENNIE #TAENNIE #BLACKPINK", while another one wrote, "Taennie at the blackpink listening party they really dont care who sees do they #jennie #taehyung #taennie #kimtaehyung #kimjennie #bts #blackpink #gurumiharibo #leak".

Analysing the photos, a Twitter user wrote that Jennie is not that tall, hence the girl in the picture can not be her. The tweet read, "Jn is not that tall, how can she be almost the same height as him? he is not supposed to have shoes with height."

While another person spotted a discrepancy between Jennie's outfit and the outfit the girl is wearing in the viral pic. They wrote, "Nope it’s not. That outfit Jennie wearing is in LA sportify pop up store yesterday 16 September. Which the whole Blackpink members are still in US as of now. And that private listening show happened on 14 th September in Seoul. (sic)"

BLACKPINK member Jennie's agency YG Entertainment and BTS singer V's agency HYBE have not officially commented on the leaked pictures and their relationship. The picture surfaced online following reports that Taehyung attended BLACKPINK's private party. According to South Korean news site JTBC, the celebration took place on September 14 in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Earlier, when the rumours were at their peak, BLACKPINK's YG Entertainment released a cryptic statement to address the same, stating, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track record of ignoring dating rumours about the boys.

