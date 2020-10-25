Last Updated:

Ananya Birla Alleges Racism By Staff At A US Restaurant, Fumes 'they Threw My Family Out'

Ananya Birla alleged racism by a restaurant staff in Washington. The singer-songwriter alleged that the staff threw her family out and were rude to her.

Joel Kurian
Ananya Birla alleges racism by USA restaurant staff, fumes 'they threw my family out'

After George Floyd’s death, the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement and racism is one of the topics at the centre of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Birla family alleged racism in the United States of America. Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla claimed that the staff at a restaurant in Washington ‘literally threw’ her family out and that they were rude. Celebrities also condemned the incident.

Ananya Birla alleges racism by American restaurant staff

Ananya Birla took to Twitter on Saturday to write that the staff of Scopa Restaurant in Washington were ‘racist’. Calling the encounter ‘so sad’ and ‘not okay’, she vented that they needed to treat their customers right.

She added that a staff named Joshua Silverman was ‘extremely rude’, ‘bordering racist’, to her mother after they had waited three hours for dinner.  

Entrepreneur and wife of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, Neerja Birla termed it ‘very shocking.’   

Her brother Aryaman Birla, a cricketer, too, wrote that racism was real and the incident was ‘unbelievable.’

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Rannvijay Singh also condemned the incident.

Racism faced by celebrities

Numerous celebrities from the film industry have opened up on their experience with racism abroad. Right from Priyanka Chopra during the education years in America or Shilpa Shetty’s stint on Big Brother had been among the instances of discrimination.

Recently, several stars had joined the 'Black Lives Matter movement and condemned the killing of Goerge Floyd. Even in India, with the coronavirus outbreak, Jwala Gutta and Meiyang Chang had recently shared about being subjected to racist taunts.

