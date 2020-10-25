Ananya Birla Alleges Racism By Staff At A US Restaurant, Fumes 'they Threw My Family Out'

After George Floyd’s death, the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement and racism is one of the topics at the centre of the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Birla family alleged racism in the United States of America. Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla claimed that the staff at a restaurant in Washington ‘literally threw’ her family out and that they were rude. Celebrities also condemned the incident.

READ: Trump, Biden Have Back-and-forth Over Racism

Ananya Birla alleges racism by American restaurant staff

Ananya Birla took to Twitter on Saturday to write that the staff of Scopa Restaurant in Washington were ‘racist’. Calling the encounter ‘so sad’ and ‘not okay’, she vented that they needed to treat their customers right.

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

READ: Trump 'pours Fuel On Racist Fires', Says Biden As Two Presidential Candidates Spar Over Racism

She added that a staff named Joshua Silverman was ‘extremely rude’, ‘bordering racist’, to her mother after they had waited three hours for dinner.

We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

Entrepreneur and wife of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, Neerja Birla termed it ‘very shocking.’

Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this. https://t.co/szUkdxAgNh — Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) October 24, 2020

Her brother Aryaman Birla, a cricketer, too, wrote that racism was real and the incident was ‘unbelievable.’

I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant https://t.co/FU0NE8e7Qu — Aryaman Birla (@AryamanBirla) October 24, 2020

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Rannvijay Singh also condemned the incident.

It's sad @ananya_birla if In times like these, you and your family have to go thru this turmoil...

It's a shame @ScopaRestaurant https://t.co/NM39QlxW1m — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) October 24, 2020

Can not believe it. This is not ok https://t.co/gTGTsESk8R — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) October 24, 2020

Racism faced by celebrities

Numerous celebrities from the film industry have opened up on their experience with racism abroad. Right from Priyanka Chopra during the education years in America or Shilpa Shetty’s stint on Big Brother had been among the instances of discrimination.

Recently, several stars had joined the 'Black Lives Matter movement and condemned the killing of Goerge Floyd. Even in India, with the coronavirus outbreak, Jwala Gutta and Meiyang Chang had recently shared about being subjected to racist taunts.

READ: Major League Soccer Announces Programs To Combat Racism, Promote Diversity

READ: 'Peter Pan', 'Dumbo', 'The Jungle Book' To Now Feature A Racism Warning From Disney

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.