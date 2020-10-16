'Peter Pan', 'Dumbo', 'The Jungle Book' To Now Feature A Racism Warning From Disney

Disney has issued an advisory warning notice for some of their classic shows like Peter Pan, Dumbo and The Jungle Book. The company has been acknowledging the racism that was used in these films and has issued warnings. Once a user watches a film, the warning on the screen mentions the violations that Disney makers weren’t sensitive about earlier.

Thus, as the conversation of inclusivity goes on, Disney has issued a warning for its own movies in an attempt to set things right. An on-screen text at the start of the film mentions that the program the viewer is about to watch contains negative portrayals or mistreatment of people of other cultures. Thus, Disney acknowledged certain insensitive issues from its earlier films. Further on, the warning also states that the stereotypes used in the film were wrong back then and are wrong even today.

Disney further stated in the onscreen warning that rather than removing the content from the site, it wished to acknowledge it. The company thereby mentioned that it acknowledged the harmful impact the shows and movies had on the audiences. Disney also closed the statement by adding that it has learnt from its past mistakes and the conversation to spark inclusivity has begun. Thus, the company stated that it will look forward to an inclusive future in its films and other works.

Disney, earlier on its website, mentioned quite clearly that the warning shown in some of the films was a part of its review. The company has been reviewing content from its library and thus adding more such warning to films where it would be necessary. Disney in the past has been involved in a number of questionable content.

In Peter Pan itself, a scene was shown were the protagonist referred to Native Americans as something which was quite offensive to their culture. Later in another scene, he dances and thus mocks tribal cultural imagery of the group. Thus, Disney attempts to acknowledge these events and happenings in its films. The company wishes to work on it in the future and thus the warnings appear as its step forward in that direction.

