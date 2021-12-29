'Annaatthe' Music Composer D Imman Announces Divorce From Wife Monicka Richard

Annaatthe music composer D Imman, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and announced separation with his wife Monicka Richard. He revealed that they have been divorced for over a year now. He shared a note informing his fans and followers that they took the decision by 'mutual consent.' He further requested people to 'give them their privacy' and 'help them move forward'.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, D Imman wrote, "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support- D Imman."

The music composer and his wife Monicka Richard tied the knot in the year 2008. The former couple share two children- Blessica Kathy Imman, Veronica Dorothy Imman. The news of separation after 12 years of marriage has come as a shock to many of his friends from the industry and music lovers.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Imman has composed music for over 100 films across South Indian languages. He made his debut as a music composer with the 2002 release, Tamil film, Thamizhan. He has scored music for popular Tamil films like Kumki, Jeeva, Tik Tik Tik, and Kadai Kutty Singam and others. In 2019, he bagged the National Award for music direction for his work in Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. He recently worked on Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. The project marked his maiden collaboration with the superstar.

