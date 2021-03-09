'Anupamaa' Stars Paras-Anagha's 'Akhaa Vich' Unveiled, Duo Steals Show With Their Romance

Anupamaa co-stars Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale have been teasing fans with glimpses from their new song, Akhaa Vich. On March 9, the makers unveiled the video of the same that garnered love from fans. Sung by Sonu Kakkar, the number has glimpses of the duo's bubbly romance.

Akhaa Vich song unveiled

The 3-minute video takes viewers into the Paras and Anagha's Lala land. The latter is head over heels in love with him and cannot imagine a life without his support. She recalls her fond memories with him every time she bumps into his friends. From sharing some romantic moments at an aesthetic location to enjoying each other's company at a park, the duo does it all. Anagha gets green-eyed and bitter after she watches Kalnawat gossiping with another woman. After a few meetings, Paras brings her a flower and expresses his love for her. He hugs her tight and it's a happily ever after for them!

While the music of Akhaa Vich is composed by Sanjeev-Ajay, Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned the lyrics of this emotional track. The music is produced by Ashique Elahi and is mixed and mastered by Chakir Hussain, Paresh Music. The overall production of the song is by Girish Jain and Vinit Jain. Reviewing the song, a user wrote on YouTube, "This song really has my heart. So beautiful, I can't even imagine. Akhaa Vich is a very beautiful song and the best song."

Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale play the roles of Samar and Nandini in Star Plus' show, Anupamaa. The two are on-screen lovers and it was in one of the recent episodes when they expressed their feelings for each other. However, Samar's father Vanraj is against their relationship as Nandini is his girlfriend's niece. Meanwhile, Anupamaa and Kinjal are standing strong in their support.

Last week, Paras joined his co-stars after 16 days as he had tested positive for Covid-19. Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne and others. Rupali and the other women in the show teamed up for a fun video and welcomed Paras on sets.