AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu Make First Public Appearance Together Amid Dating Rumours

AP Dhillon is currently in the limelight because of certain developments in his personal life. He is rumoured to be dating actress Banita Sandhu. The two recently shared a few posts on social media, which sparked the rumours. Amid this, the two made their first public appearance together during the screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, which is based on the singer's life.

3 things you need to know

Banita Sandhu featured with AP Dhillon in his song With You.

Their romantic moments sparked dating rumours.

Banita made her Bollywood debut with October (2018).

AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu arrive in style

The screening of Amazon Prime video docu-series AP Dhillon First of a Kind was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed headlines was the fact that the singer arrived for it with his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu.. They stepped out of the car and posed for the photos. The rumoured couple also walked hand-in-hand. While Dhillon sported a ombre-dyed suit featuring black splashed across blush tones, Banita opted for a strappy red midi dress. The two seemingly made their relationship official.

AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu share kiss in With You

A few days ago, AP Dhillon dropped his new song With You. The video featured romantic moments between him and Banita Sandhu. In it, he was seen carrying his rumoured girlfriend's shopping bags and assisting her with her makeup. They also shared meals and played badminton. This suggested that he was the 'perfect boyfriend'. In the video, they also kissed twice. Banita also took to her Instagram and shared a video wherein they can be seen kissing.

Soon after they shared the posts, their fans flooded the comment section. A user on Banita Sandhu's post wrote, "May you end up getting married." Another wrote, "You guys look so cute together!!!" On AP Dhillon's post, a fan asked, "Bruhh what about Khushi Kapoor?" A confused fan asked, "Ye sab kya chalra hai (What is going on).