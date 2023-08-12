AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu Dating? Viral Romantic Video Sparks Rumours

AP Dhillon is a known name in the music industry. He is associated with several popular songs. He is now in the limelight as viral photos suggest that he may be dating actress Banita Sandhu.

3 things you need to know

Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with October (2018).

Banita Sandhu featured with AP Dhillon in his song With You.

The song is penned by Shinda Kahlon.

Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon share a kiss

Sardar Udham actress Banita took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is sitting next to AP Dhillon and sharing a kiss. They are seen twinning in white ensembles. Sharing the video the actress has simply dropped a microphone emoticon in the comment section.

AP Dhillon has also shared several pictures on his Instagram handle and among them there is a picture in which he is seen whipping up a salad with the actress.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu dating? Fans think so

Soon after they shared the posts, their fans flooded the comment section. A user on Banita Sandhu's post wrote, "May you end up getting married." Another wrote, "You guys look so cute together!!!" On AP Dhillon's post, a fan asked, "Bruhh what about Khushi Kapoor?" A confused fan asked, "Ye sab kya chalra hai (What is going on).

AP Dhillon was once linked to Khushi Kapoor?

The singer was once linked to Khushi Kapoor. These rumours started after The Archies star's name was mentioned in AP Dhillon's single True Stories. In the song, the singer says, "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor," loosely translated as, "When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor." However, neither AP Dhillon nor Khushi reacted to the rumours.