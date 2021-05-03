APINK's Son Naeun Joins YG Entertainment; Will Remain As A Member Of The Girl Group

APINK recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. On April 19, 2021, the group released a special song titled Thank You to express their gratitude for their fans. The group's agency Play M Entertainment announced last week that APINK's Son Naeun has left the agency. The rest of APINK's members have renewed their contracts.

APINK's Son Naeun leaves Play M Entertainment

Play M Entertainment announced last week, that Son Naeun has left the company. The latest news is that she has signed up with YG Entertainment and will focus on her solo career as an actor from now on. The news was announced on YG Entertainment's brand YG Stage's Instagram account that looks after the actors. They announced in the caption that they are glad to join hands with the multi-talented actor Son Naeun.

Son Naeun also took to her Instagram account to share the news of her departure from Play M Entertainment. Despite her leaving the agency, she will still remain as one of APINK's members. In her Instagram post, she mentioned that although it will be a new experience for her to join a new company and asked her fans to support her in her new endeavour. YG Stage also manages actors like Jang Ki Yong, Yoo In Na, Lee Seung Kyung, to name a few.

Son Naeun debuted in 2011 with the girl group APINK. She made her acting debut in 2012 in a supporting role in the historical drama The Great Seer. Since then, she has acted in a few dramas as a supporting cast as well as a lead, namely Cinderella and Four Knights, Childless Comfort, Second 20s, and Dinner Mate. She also appeared in the reality TV show We Got Married opposite Taemin. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming drama Disqualified as a Human alongside Jeon Do Yeon, Ryu Jun Yeol, among others.

Fans of the singer commented with red hearts on her Instagram post. They left supporting messages for her as well. The comment section was filled with responses from her and APINK's fans from all over the world.

(Promo Image Source: Sonnaeun Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.