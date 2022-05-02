AR Rahman Shocked As Director Parthiban Throws Mic At Audience At Recent Event; See Clip

Music maestro AR Rahman, reporters and fans were in for a shock after actor-filmmaker Parthiban threw a mic at the audience during a recent event. The Oscar-winning composer, who was present alongside Parthiban for the launch of the first song from their upcoming film, Iravin Nizhal, froze for a moment as he saw the director throw the microphone down the stage as it wasn't working.

Parthiban, who has been busy with his drama thriller film Iravin Nizhal, was present alongside the film's music composer Rahman at the song launch yesterday (May 1) at a grand event in Chetpet, Chennai. While the duo was conversing on stage, Robo Shankar asked the filmmaker to pass the microphone, to which he responded "You should have asked this before," and threw it at him and the audience. Take a look.

However, Parthiban later apologised for his actions, stating that he was under a lot of pressure and was having sleepless nights.

More about Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal

Meanwhile, the Tamil actor and director's Iravin Nizhal also stars him alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandha Krishnan and Brigida Saga in important roles. The first non-linear single-shot film will chronicle the story of a 50-year-old man who looks back at his formative years. The protagonist will be seen struggling with his internal guilt while searching for his mortal rival.

Meanwhile, Parthiban has to his credit 14 films as a director, 12 as a producer and more than 60 as an actor. He s known for projects like Pudhiya Paadhai and Housefull among others. He also won the National Film Award – Special Jury Award for the 2019 project Otha Seruppu Size 7.

In 2018, he was appointed as the new Vice President of the Tamil Film Producers Council. The artist replaced Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj, who jointly held the position till 24 December 2018.

Meanwhile, Rahman's accolades include six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award among others. He also received the Padma Bhushan in the year 2010.

