Ariana Grande Goes On A Twitter Spree To Thank Fans; Says ‘Love You More, I Promise’

Just minutes after she wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, on December 22, Ariana Grande surprised her fans with an early Christmas present by releasing her first live album. The 28-year-old has never released a full live album ever before. She dropped the lengthy K Bye For Now (Swt Live) album at about 2:00 am EST on Monday, December 23. Fans in huge numbers gushed to share their comments about it.

Ariana Grande takes over Twitter to thank fans

Ariana Grande's K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks, and it follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up. The set appeared as Grande finished her Sweetener World Tour, after which she made an emotional speech to those in attendance, thanking them for their support through a difficult few years. Ariana had kept her fans on hold amid the rumours about her new album, making no official announcement about it. The moment she broke the news, her album created a storm online. She showcased the sweetest gesture by replying to her fans’ comments on Twitter. Have a look at some of her best replies that sent her fans in a tizzy.

thank u for sharing your favorite moments on the live album with me, i’m so thankful that you’re enjoying it and i’m glad it’s here to soften the post tour depression lol. love and miss u endlessly already. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 24, 2019

i loveeeee uuuuuu. too much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 24, 2019

this makes me so happy. 🤍 love u i’m so glad u are enjoying. https://t.co/yJBBPAJfXY — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 24, 2019

that will always be my favorite to sing 🤍 and one of my favorites to hear the band play (i love everything they do too much)

but i love the moments with u all in g&g and r.e.m. v much

and laughing at scott in the nasa bridge ... couldn’t not leave that in https://t.co/ZJxJRzCbbu — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 24, 2019

the way i can hear what u typed ... love u https://t.co/tip7rgGnsX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 24, 2019

my love — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

