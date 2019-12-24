The Debate
Ariana Grande Goes On A Twitter Spree To Thank Fans; Says ‘Love You More, I Promise’

Music

Ariana Grande's fans have gone gaga over her first live album 'K Bye For Now'. Here's how she took over Twitter to reply to the comments and praises.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
ariana grande

Just minutes after she wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, on December 22, Ariana Grande surprised her fans with an early Christmas present by releasing her first live album. The 28-year-old has never released a full live album ever before. She dropped the lengthy K Bye For Now (Swt Live) album at about 2:00 am EST on Monday, December 23. Fans in huge numbers gushed to share their comments about it.  

Ariana Grande takes over Twitter to thank fans

Ariana Grande's K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks, and it follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up. The set appeared as Grande finished her Sweetener World Tour, after which she made an emotional speech to those in attendance, thanking them for their support through a difficult few years. Ariana had kept her fans on hold amid the rumours about her new album, making no official announcement about it. The moment she broke the news, her album created a storm online. She showcased the sweetest gesture by replying to her fans’ comments on Twitter. Have a look at some of her best replies that sent her fans in a tizzy.

Read | Ariana Grande Struggling With Illness, Might Cancel Her Concert

Read | Ariana Grande's live album's release date to be out soon; Twitterati is thrilled

 

Read | Ariana Grande Reacts "beautifully" To Daniella Monet's Pregnancy News

Read | Ariana Grande: Check The Victorious Actor's Love For Black And White Pictures 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
