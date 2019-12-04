Ariana Grande's Live Album's Release Date To Be Out Soon; Twitterati Is Thrilled

Ariana Grande is constantly filling the fans with excitement with her updates about her live album. After spending most of the current year on her Sweetener tour, the diva announced regarding the release date of her upcoming project. Ariana took to social media and shared a tweet telling that the release date of the album is approaching ‘soon’.

love u hello ! been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny’s been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2019

Fan reaction to the tweet

Right after the announcement, fans were exhilarated. The tweet garnered innumerable reactions from the viewers. We have listed down some of the enthusiastic replies that Twitter witnessed:

love u so so much, can’t wait for the live album :) — beca (@gngbeca) December 1, 2019

are we getting moonlight? — natalia (fan acc) (@godisatoulouse) December 1, 2019

the way i’m so excited for the live album and i’m so ready to cry in bed listening to it bc i miss it yup — maëva is a fan account (@universbutera) December 1, 2019

the fact we’re gonna start off the new year with a live album.... madness luv — Internet Mom (@ashleyippolito) December 1, 2019

wounder if we get lthe live album as a christmas present ?? Lol we stan an hardworking Queen 👸 — ❄️ nora [swedish arianator] (@Ariinasaa) December 1, 2019

the fact the live album is what will help me through my post concert depression — beca (@gngbeca) December 2, 2019

Launched in August 2018, the successful Sweetener album was immediately followed by Thank U, Next in February next year. In less than six months, the young singer's album hit the chartbusters. As per reports, Grande’s ongoing world tour will wrap up on December 21 in Los Angeles.

