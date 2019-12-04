The Debate
The Debate
Ariana Grande's Live Album's Release Date To Be Out Soon; Twitterati Is Thrilled

Hollywood News

Ariana Grande took to social media and shared a tweet, saying the release date of the album is approaching ‘soon’. Read on to know netizens' reactions.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is constantly filling the fans with excitement with her updates about her live album. After spending most of the current year on her Sweetener tour, the diva announced regarding the release date of her upcoming project. Ariana took to social media and shared a tweet telling that the release date of the album is approaching ‘soon’. 

 

Fan reaction to the tweet

Right after the announcement, fans were exhilarated. The tweet garnered innumerable reactions from the viewers. We have listed down some of the enthusiastic replies that Twitter witnessed: 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Ariana Grande Struggling With Illness, Might Cancel Her Concert

 

Also read: Ariana Grande Falls Down Stage While Performing In Florida

 

Also read: This Is What Ariana Grande Has To Say About Her Internet Doppelganger

 

Launched in August 2018, the successful Sweetener album was immediately followed by Thank U, Next in February next year. In less than six months, the young singer's album hit the chartbusters. As per reports, Grande’s ongoing world tour will wrap up on December 21 in Los Angeles. 

Also read: Ariana Grande's Hit Single 'Thank U, Next' Turns One, Singer Posts BTS Pics

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
